Imtiaz Ali, Amaal, Armaan Malik come out in support of Bollywood guitarist who suffered Covid-induced brain stroke, seek funds for his treatment

In times of distress, the music industry has come together to help guitarist Ankur Mukherjee, who is in the ICU after suffering a ‘Covid-induced brain stroke’. His sister Paroma, who has been raising funds for the medical treatment, found support in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, music maestros Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik and more, who shared her ordeal and sought help from their fans.

One of the first to update about Ankur Mukherjee’s condition, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared a lovely picture of the musician with the link of the fundraiser on his Instagram page, and asked his followers to help him save ‘the guy who is as pure as his smile’. He wrote, “My friend Ankur, perhaps the best sessions guitarist I’ve worked with, is in the ICU now due to a ‘Covid induced Brain Stroke’. @paroma.mukherjee has started a fundraiser for this urgent requirement. pl go to the story and swipe up or click the link on my profile to donate and spread the word for this guy who is as pure as his smile :).” Actor-writer Piyiush Mishra shared Imtiaz’s post on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik)

The Malik brothers also got into action, and while the elder Amaal took to Instagram, Armaan reached out to his fans through Twitter. Sharing a happy picture from one of their past jam sessions, Amaal addressed Ankur Mukherjee as ‘dada’ in his post. He wrote that while many may not know, Ankur has been a part of every big Bollywood song and ad jingle. He requested the music industry to open their hearts for his support. Amaal also asked any composer, who owed Ankur money, to clear his dues now.

“READ CAPTION : Immediate Attention !!!!!!!! I know we are in horrible times but please try to support & contribute to this cause 🙏🏻 @ankurmukherjee26773 Dada is battling for his life…. Not many may know, but he is the guitarist who has played on almost every big song of Bollywood and some of the biggest ad jingles for the biggest composers of this country. I request all from the music industry to come & atleast open your hearts and try to contribute whatever is possible to save him. Any composers who have worked with him and owe him money, now would be the right time to come forth and clear those dues. He has suffered 2 severe strokes and Covid, is now stationed at Kokilaben, ICU, battling for his life. Let’s try and do our best…. #Amaalians I need your help 🙏🏻😭Click on the Link in my BIO,” wrote Amaal Malik on Instagram.

Younger brother Armaan too heaped praises on Ankur Mukherjee and called him the ‘the finest guitarist in our country!’. Sharing the link of the fundraiser, he tweeted, “He’s currently undergoing a very tough time in the hospital owing to his illness and it would REALLY mean a lot to me and everybody in the music industry if you all could contribute whatever little amount you can, towards his treatment.”

As per the fundraiser started by his sister, Ankur Mukherjee has been in the ICU from April 16 in an induced coma. Given he will need prolonged medical treatment, she sought help to raise Rs 70,00,000. Paroma Mukherjee also shared that they lost their father earlier in January to cancer, and mother, who too has tested positive for the coronavirus is quarantining at home. Some of the noted work of the 47-year-old musician include Border, Piya Basanti, Dev D, Omkara, Parineeta, Raajneeti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Lootera, Barfi, Andhadhun and the latest being Gulabo Sitabo.