Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik to part ways? Here’s what their family has to say

Avantika Mailk and Imran Khan are childhood sweethearts and had dated for eight years before making things official. Their daughter Imara was born in 2014.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan with wife Avantika Malik (Source: Instagram/imrankhan).

After reports of Bollywood actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik’s separation started doing the rounds, reporters reached out to the actor to get his response. While Imran was unavailable for comment, his mother-in-law Vandana has opened up on the issue.

Admitting that there is indeed some differences between the couple, Vandana told In.com, “We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.”

When asked whether the couple is considering divorce as an option, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.”

According to reports, Avantika and her daughter Imara are currently living separately.

“Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family,” DNA had quoted a source as saying.

On the work front, Imran Khan released his directorial debut Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018. He was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti.

