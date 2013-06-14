Imran Khan,Vikramaditya Motwane team up for a film

In what seems to be an interesting hook-up,we will have Imran Khan and Vikramaditya Motwane coming together for a film. Imran is most likely to be doing a look test for the film soon. Not much is known about the film,except that is to set to start in October. Imran Khan was however unavailable for comment when we tried to contact him.

The actor,who was last seen in Vishal Bhardwajs Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola,has an interesting line-up of films. He is currently shooting for Punit Malhotras Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,a romantic film with Kareena Kapoor,that is set in a small town. Ready for release is Milan Luthrias Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Again,a period film in which he plays a street-smart guy of the 80s. Then theres Tigmanshu Dhulias Milan Talkies. Motwane of the critically-acclaimed film Udaan has Lootera,his period romance,set to release next month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App