Imran Khan is unrecognisable as he celebrates Eid with Ira Khan, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Here’s why Aamir Khan gave it a miss

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share glimpses of her Eid celebrations at home. Ira shared pictures with former actor Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, among others.

Aamir, however, was missing from the celebration as he is in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan for work. The actor was spotted in the city and was mobbed by fans. He was seen posing for photos with fans there.

Ira also wished her Instagram family a very happy Eid. She wrote, “Did you know you’re eligible for eidi till you’re married?! I thought once you’re an adult (18) it’s done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak😊.”

In the pictures, Ira is see wearing a beautiful green lehenga-choli, while Nupur twinned with her and donned a green kurta paired with black pants. Imran is seen posing with his cousins in an all-white pathani.

Ever since Imran Khan quit films in 2018, the actor has kept a low profile and stays away from the limelight. The actor debuted as a filmmaker when he directed Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, a short film, in 2018. As an actor, he featured in Nikhil Advani’s Katti Batti along with Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

Ira’s followers on the picture sharing app were quite delighted to see happy pictures of Ira after she opened up about battling anxiety for a while. One Instagram user wrote, “😍😍😍😍 looking goood Iraaa! Give my best to Imran ❤️.” One of her other followers, after reading Ira’s caption, wrote, “I get eidi from my Saas sasur,” whereas Nupur reacted to his girlfriend’s pictures with heart emojis. While people loved pictures that Ira shared from her Eid celebrations, some people also asked why Aamir was missing from the celebrations.

Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter. They also have a son, Junaid, who will soon make his acting debut. Aamir recently split from his second wife Kiran Rao, the two are parents to Azad Rao Khan.

On the work front, Ira has made it clear that she is not interested in taking up acting as a profession, instead she is a budding filmmaker, and made her directorial debut with a play Medea in 2019. Medea is an ancient Greek play, revolving around a woman’s calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play stars Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.