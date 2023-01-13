When Imran Khan said he ‘struggles’ with stardom, needed ‘life of his own’: ‘Actor 6 saal se hoon, pehle ek insaan hoon’

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who disappeared from public eye post appearing in the 2015 release Katti Batti, had given multiple hints over the years about how he was not entirely happy with his showbiz life. Be it via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ thread or old interviews, Khan had expressed displeasure about not getting his ‘personal space’ post becoming a popular name with his Bollywood debut, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, in 2008.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, the actor is heard saying in Hindi how he struggles to balance his professional and personal space, adding, “Mere liye mushkil ye rehte hai ki meri jo public persona hai, usse jo stardom ki image aati hai, usse thoda waqt nikal kar, I need a life of my own. Sabse pehle main ek aadmi hoon, ek insaan hoon, meri ek biwi hai, ek beti hai, meri maa, mere dost hain. Aur ye jo personal side hai, jo personal life hai, ye mere liye sabse important hai (My main struggle is to balance the personal and professional. My issue is that I need to find time for myself, and take that step back from my stardom. I am a person first who has family and friends, and this personal side of my life is of utmost importance to me).”

Imran further went on to add, “That is who I am. Main actor 5-6 saal se hoon, 32 saal se main insaan hoon. That is a struggle ki aap inn dono ko balance kaise karein. Wo miss karta hoon main, meri personal space. It becomes difficult (I have been an actor for the past 5-6 years, but I have been a human being for the last 32 years. So that’s a struggle that I battle with, it is difficult).”

After Imran Khan quit acting, it was said that he would return to the film space with direction, as that was what he always wanted to do. Three years after he quit acting, Imran directed a film in 2018 called Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Bollywood Hungama had said in a report published in May last year that Khan would be back to directing in 2023, quoting a source that said, “Direction was what Imran wanted to do. He never wanted to be an actor. He is now working on the script of his film. Imran has no interest in acting.”

Around the same time, Imran Khan’s cousin Zayn Marie Khan had said that he has finally got his personal space he so desired, and should be allowed to enjoy that. “He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that,” Zayn Marie had said in an AMA session on Instagram. Last year Imran was clicked taking a walk by the beachside with his daughter Imara which went viral on the internet.

After making his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, Imran was seen in films like I Hate Luv Stories, Break ke Baad, Luck, and Delhi Belly among more.