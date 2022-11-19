Imran Khan makes rare public appearance at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s engagement, poses for photos. Watch video

Imran Khan, who gave up acting a few years ago, made a rare public appearance at the engagement ceremony of his cousin Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Imran posed for the photographers stationed outside the party location. He was wearing a blue jacket and black sunglasses as he arrived for the ceremony.

Imran is Aamir’s nephew. In 2021, Imran also officiated his cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding. Zayn is Aamir’s cousin Filmmaker Mansoor Khan’s daughter. Fans were excited to see him out and about, and they dropped red heart emoticons for the actor in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a paparazzi account. A few months ago, Imran also made an appearance in Ira’s Eid party, and fans said in the comment section that the actor was unrecognisable. One of the fans wrote, “Imran Khan we miss you come back to bollywood.” Another fan said, “Imran sir please back to Bollywood plz appke sab intezar kar raha hai plz back to Bollywood.”

Imran made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys among others are Imran’s other films. He marked his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Imran’s friend, actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran had quit acting. He said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

He added, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran. I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”