Imran Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana extend support to Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike

The entire nation has been waiting for the government to address Sonam Wangchuk‘s indefinite hunger strike after the NEET-UG paper leak. Amid the chaos, several celebrities have extended support towards the renowned educator-activist as his strike has entered its 19th day on July 16. Among the prominent names are actors Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sonakshi Sinha, who demanded accountability and said that the students deserve more integrity and honesty.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Imran shared a long note which read, “Following the conversations around the NEET scandal these past few weeks has been quite a ride… as the philosopher Mugatu so eloquently said, ‘I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.'”

Asking for accountability, the actor further added, “This isn’t a political debate… or at least, it shouldn’t be. If we expect students to take exams with integrity, then they are also owed the same degree of accountability from the bodies which oversee the process. Surely this notion is true regardless of which football team (sorry… political party) you cheer for.”

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Imran Khan also emphasised how the students are being impacted because of the ongoing row. “From the millions of students whose honest efforts were invalidated with barely a shrug; to the millions more who stood up and continue to stand against injustice… I see you. You raise your voices for the best in us, and it is my honour to stand beside you,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Sheikh voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared an emotional note and called the current situation “heartbreaking.” Along with a few pictures from the protest, she wrote, “It’s now been 19 days! We cannot keep waiting until it’s too late to start listening… Someone like Sonam Wangchuk, who has given so much to this country, shouldn’t have to risk his health just to be heard.. Whatever your politics, a student’s future is worth protecting. It’s really very heartbreaking to watch someone like him deteriorate like this.”

The actress continued, “I hope this ends with dialogue, not us losing Sonam wangchuk! The youth of today will carry this nation forward. The least we can do is stand by them and support their right to a fair future. #sonamwangchuk #protectsonamwangchuk.”

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In a heartfelt video message, Sonakshi Sinha accepted that she hardly makes such public statements, but she couldn’t ignore Sonam Wangchuk’s prolonged fast. “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won,” she said.

ALSO READ | Shabana Azmi asks Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike: ‘Ladai aage tak ladni hai’

Expressing frustration over the ignorance by the government, the actor added, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he sitting? He is sitting for the future of those children. I want to congratulate the youth of this country. They have raised their voice. They are fighting for the truth, for something good. But why isn’t anyone listening? Nobody is opening a dialogue. Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them. When is it going to be enough? Will you get up when this man dies? And whose responsibility will that be?”

In the last few days, several celebrities from the film industry, including Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, and Omi Vaidya, have shown their support for Sonam Wangchuk.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, education reformer and innovator, has been on hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days as part of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.