Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Imran Khan says he’s a single parent to daughter Imara, never hired a nanny or driver: ‘I pack her dabba, do school runs’
Imran Khan revealed that his daughter lives with him from Thursday to Sunday ever since he separated from his wife seven years ago. He shared that in all these years, he has never hired a nanny.
Imran Khan has been open about his relationships, his divorce from wife Avantika Malik, and sharing the custody of his daughter Imara. In a recent interaction, Imran revealed that his daughter lives with him from Thursday to Sunday ever since he separated from his wife seven years ago. He shared that in all these years, he has never hired a nanny or any other help, and says he values his time with his daughter immensely.
Speaking to The Times of India, Imran said it has been seven years since he has been separated, and he has been parenting their daughter as a single father. Through this time, he has never hired any staff. “I am just talking about what I get my value from, what I consider valuable to me. I value my time with her,” he said.
He added that he drops her to school, and doesn’t want to have someone else to take her to school or to put her to bed at night. He said he wants to have that time with her, for which he’s greedy and won’t give it to anyone else. He says he doesn’t have a nanny or a driver or a person who would do that stuff when she’s with him. “Me and my ex-wife have split custody. Thursday to Sundays, she is with me. I put her to bed, read to her at night, get her up in the morning, pack her dabba, drive her to school and pick her up from school. Because this is the most valuable for me,” he said.
Imran also shared that he isn’t sure how to address Lekha Washington — whether as a girlfriend or partner — as they are now in their 40s. When asked if his second relationship has helped him react better to situations and manage difficulties in a relationship more maturely, he responded, “I can’t take credit for that. It is my partner… my girlfriend… Lekha. I don’t know what is the correct terminology to call her now that we are in our 40s.”
Also read – Imran Khan says he hand-customised a Volkswagen Polo after selling Ferrari, taught himself 3D modelling and designed his new house
Giving credit to Lekha for the stability in their relationship, he said that it has been a tremendous learning of what healthy partnership and what healthy interpersonal interaction looks like. He said they both could share their thoughts and arrive at a common consensus, and there is no blood being spilled. He called it tremendously nourishing, healing, and valuable, that is her bringing that, my evolution has been reacting to it in a correct way.
Kamran Akmal slams ICC for pressuring PCB to reconsider India boycott at T20 World Cup, citing their silence during Asia Cup and India's refusal to play in Pakistan. He believes PCB's decision should be respected, as India's decision to play in a hybrid model was. ICC urges PCB to find a mutually acceptable solution for all qualified teams to compete equally.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05