Imran Khan says he’s a single parent to daughter Imara, never hired a nanny or driver: ‘I pack her dabba, do school runs’

Imran Khan has been open about his relationships, his divorce from wife Avantika Malik, and sharing the custody of his daughter Imara. In a recent interaction, Imran revealed that his daughter lives with him from Thursday to Sunday ever since he separated from his wife seven years ago. He shared that in all these years, he has never hired a nanny or any other help, and says he values his time with his daughter immensely.

Speaking to The Times of India, Imran said it has been seven years since he has been separated, and he has been parenting their daughter as a single father. Through this time, he has never hired any staff. “I am just talking about what I get my value from, what I consider valuable to me. I value my time with her,” he said.