Imran Khan recalls looking ‘seriously ill’ during last years of ‘unhealthy’ marriage with Avantika Malik: ‘Not good for daughter’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is currently in a stable and healthy relationship with girlfriend Lekha Washington, but in the past, the actor went through a divorce with his wife Avantika Malik. In a recent interaction, Imran described his dynamic with Avantika as “unhealthy” during their marriage and also admitted that he looked visibly sick during the last few years before their marriage ended in divorce.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor spoke about how it was important for him to separate from his wife for the health of their daughter. “It is painful, but however, painful the separation is… And it is painful for both the partners, child and the families involved… It is still better than perpetuating an unhealthy dynamic. However, unpleasant divorce is, ultimately, it is healthy to separate than to remain in an unhealthy situation and then to teach your child that, because then, you are teaching your child an unhealthy pattern and unhealthy dynamic, you yourself are not your healthiest best version.”