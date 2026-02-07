Imran Khan recalls looking ‘seriously ill’ during last years of ‘unhealthy’ marriage with Avantika Malik: ‘Not good for daughter’

Imran Khan described his dynamic with ex-wife Avantika Malik as 'unhealthy' during their marriage and also admitted that he looked visibly sick during the last few years before their marriage ended in divorce.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 7, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Imran Khan, Avantika MalikImran Khan separated from his wife Avantika Malik in 2019.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan is currently in a stable and healthy relationship with girlfriend Lekha Washington, but in the past, the actor went through a divorce with his wife Avantika Malik. In a recent interaction, Imran described his dynamic with Avantika as “unhealthy” during their marriage and also admitted that he looked visibly sick during the last few years before their marriage ended in divorce.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor spoke about how it was important for him to separate from his wife for the health of their daughter. “It is painful, but however, painful the separation is… And it is painful for both the partners, child and the families involved… It is still better than perpetuating an unhealthy dynamic. However, unpleasant divorce is, ultimately, it is healthy to separate than to remain in an unhealthy situation and then to teach your child that, because then, you are teaching your child an unhealthy pattern and unhealthy dynamic, you yourself are not your healthiest best version.”

He added, “So for me actually understanding, and recognising that was a major factor in my decision to end my marriage. The fact that I saw this is not healthy. We are not in a healthy pattern and if I continue in that unhealthy pattern, it is not good for me. It is not good for her, and it is not good for our child.”

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman need to transition to age-appropriate roles, says Imran Khan: ‘Youngsters connect to people closer to their age’

Talking about the last years of his marriage, Imran said, “This choice that I made has been validated resoundingly. In the past seven years since we separated, my own personal health, emotional health, mental health have gone tremendously well. I look back at the pictures of myself in the last few years of my marriage and I look like a person with a serious illness. So it is ultimately for the good.”

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik married on January 10, 2011. They were friends since their college days. Imran was just 19 years old when he started dating Avantika, eventually leading to their marriage. They welcomed daughter Imara on June 9, 2014. However, the couple developed differences in their relationship and separated in 2019.

