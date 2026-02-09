Imran Khan recalls refusing a Gold iPhone while ‘much richer’ co-star jumped at offer; internet thinks it’s Akshay Kumar 

Imran Khan rarely holds back his thoughts when it comes to sharing his experiences in the industry. Recently, a video of the actor has been going viral in which he shares a personal incident that reflects a lot about the stars of the Hindi film industry. In the clip, Imran reveals an old incident when after a long, tiring day of promoting a film, he refused to launch a store in Dubai that was offering him a gold iPhone in return. However, his co-star, who is much bigger and many times wealthier than him, agreed to do the same.

Imran refused to launch store in return of gold iPhone

Imran has, on several occasions, maintained that he prioritises his health and peace over exorbitant money and lavish gifts. Sharing an example of the same, in an interview with Samdish Bhatia a month ago, he said, “This story, I have told many times because it was a life learning for me. I was in Dubai for a promotional event for a movie. We spend a whole day doing interviews, by evening I was tired and then you have to sleep that day to get up at 6 in the morning the next day and catch a flight to London for another promotional round.”