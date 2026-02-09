Imran Khan recalls refusing a Gold iPhone while ‘much richer’ co-star jumped at offer; internet thinks it’s Akshay Kumar 

Imran Khan reveals an old incident when after a long day, he refused to launch a store in Dubai that was offering him a gold iPhone in return. However, his co-star, many times wealthier than him, agreed to do the same.

Feb 9, 2026
Akshay Kumar and Imran KhanAkshay Kumar and Imran Khan in a still from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.
Imran Khan rarely holds back his thoughts when it comes to sharing his experiences in the industry. Recently, a video of the actor has been going viral in which he shares a personal incident that reflects a lot about the stars of the Hindi film industry. In the clip, Imran reveals an old incident when after a long, tiring day of promoting a film, he refused to launch a store in Dubai that was offering him a gold iPhone in return. However, his co-star, who is much bigger and many times wealthier than him, agreed to do the same.

Imran refused to launch store in return of gold iPhone

Imran has, on several occasions, maintained that he prioritises his health and peace over exorbitant money and lavish gifts. Sharing an example of the same, in an interview with Samdish Bhatia a month ago, he said, “This story, I have told many times because it was a life learning for me. I was in Dubai for a promotional event for a movie. We spend a whole day doing interviews, by evening I was tired and then you have to sleep that day to get up at 6 in the morning the next day and catch a flight to London for another promotional round.”

He added, “So, it was 6 in the evening when we were done with Dubai promotions and I was done. I wanted a hot shower and go to sleep. The organisers came to me and asked me to cut ribbon of a store and that they will give me a gold iPhone in return of that.”

Firmly refusing the offer, Imran said, “I didn’t need a gold iPhone. I told them ‘You keep the iPhone, I want a hot shower, a drink and I want a good night sleep. I said Main ja raha hoon (I am going).'”

Much richer actor jumped at the opportunity

However, Imran’s co-star jumped at the opportunity. “Another actor, who is richer than me, much much richer than me, he went to the store launch for that gold iPhone,” he said.

After the video went viral, the internet dug up an old report by Gulf News confirming that Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha had promoted their 2013 gangster film Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara in Dubai.

ALSO READ | Arijit Singh returns to stage in Kolkata with Anoushka Shankar after playback retirement: ‘I am so nervous’. Watch

‘I have earned money, not stolen it’: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the richest actors in Hindi cinema, with his net worth, as of 2024, standing at Rs 2,700 crore, which is valued at approximately $325 million, as reported by Forbes in 2024.

Story continues below this ad

However, Akshay is often called out for being money-minded. In an old interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay Kumar defended himself and said, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer (I have earned money but not by stealing from someone. For the last 8 years I have been the highest taxpayer). Toh, it cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life, you have to be practical.”

PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
