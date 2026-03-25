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Amid Dhurandhar 2’s success, Imran Khan says won’t ever play ‘hairy, angry men covered in blood’: ‘Disturbed by these films’
His remarks come at a time when films like Animal, KGF, and Dhurandhar — featuring intense, hyper-masculine protagonists — continue to dominate the box office.
Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, actor Imran Khan’s latest AMA session has grabbed attention online. While several actors have openly backed the film and spoken in its favour, Imran, without naming any particular title, said he was “disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum.” The actor recently hosted an AMA on Reddit, where fans flooded him with questions. One user asked, “Please don’t transition to the macho roles that are so popular right now… how would you feel about starring in an LGBTQ drama?”
Responding candidly, Imran said, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” Expanding on his stance in another reply, he wrote, “I have noticed this trend, and I’m disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances.”
He added, “It’s important to note there’s a significant difference between portraying violence and toxicity, and validating them. I see this as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities wouldn’t permit me to be part of a narrative I consider irresponsible.”
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His remarks come at a time when films like Animal, KGF, and Dhurandhar — featuring intense, hyper-masculine protagonists — continue to dominate the box office. Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults is also gearing up for a theatrical release on June 4. Not everyone agreed with Imran’s take. Some users on X mocked the actor, calling him “insecure” and pushing back against his criticism.
Despite the debate, Dhurandhar 2 continues its box office rampage. The film has recorded housefull shows across multiple theatres over the weekend in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and has already crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide within just six days — surpassing the lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.
Meanwhile, Imran made his Bollywood comeback with a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.