Amid Dhurandhar 2’s success, Imran Khan says won’t ever play ‘hairy, angry men covered in blood’: ‘Disturbed by these films’

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, actor Imran Khan’s latest AMA session has grabbed attention online. While several actors have openly backed the film and spoken in its favour, Imran, without naming any particular title, said he was “disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum.” The actor recently hosted an AMA on Reddit, where fans flooded him with questions. One user asked, “Please don’t transition to the macho roles that are so popular right now… how would you feel about starring in an LGBTQ drama?”

Responding candidly, Imran said, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” Expanding on his stance in another reply, he wrote, “I have noticed this trend, and I’m disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances.”