Imran Khan makes a rare appearance at a Mumbai beach with daughter Imara, watch video

Actor Imran Khan is enjoying monsoon in Mumbai with his daughter Imara. In a rare appearance, Imran was spotted with his little one at a Mumbai beach on Thursday, leaving his fans happy. In the video that has surfaced, one can also spot his sister as the family is masked up and is seen leaving in their car.

Imran and Imara are in their raincoats and all booted up as the father helps his daughter climb the stairs from the beach to the pavement.

Imran was first seen as a child artiste in his maternal uncle Aamir Khan’s films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008) opposite Genelia D’Souza.

Imraan went on to d films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki DulhanOnce Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti in 2015, and has remained away from arc lights ever since.

Imran married Avantika Malik in 2011 and Imara is their only daughter. However, earlier this year, reports suggested that they have separated.