What Imran Khan said about being a US citizen, wanted to get an Indian passport

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 after participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. Imran, an American citizen who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has spoken about his citizenship status in several interviews over the years, including his attempts to acquire an Indian passport and his frustration at being unable to vote in the country.

“I am trying to get an Indian passport. The official proceedings are on. I hope I acquire it soon as some big things are on their way,” he had said in a 2011 interview. He had also expressed his frustration on not being able to vote in India in 2013, saying that he tries to contribute by spreading the message that everyone should vote.

Imran was among those detained during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Speaking to the media at the site, he said, “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here.”

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Following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice directing Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice alleges that he violated the rules applicable to foreign nationals by participating in the protest.

Imran Khan on being an American citizen

Imran was born in the United States to Nuzhat Khan, actor Aamir Khan’s sister, and Anil Pal. His parents were both students in the US when he was born and separated when he was around two years old. At the age of three, Imran moved to Mumbai with his mother, where he grew up.

In a January 2009 interview with The Times of India, Imran spoke about being an American citizen and the importance of voting in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

“Very few people know that I am an American citizen, I have even voted for Barack Obama four years ago,” he told the publication.

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Speaking about the need for people to exercise their voting rights in India, he added, “I believe that only voting can help us throw out the corrupt politicians and give chance to young leaders who want to bring about change. After the 26/11 attacks few people suggested we stop paying the taxes but that is not going to help.”

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In 2011, Imran Khan said he was trying to get an Indian passport

In a 2011 interview with India Today, Imran spoke about his plans to acquire Indian citizenship. He said the official process was underway and expressed hope that he would soon be able to obtain an Indian passport.

“I am trying to get an Indian passport. The official proceedings are on. I hope I acquire it soon as some big things are on their way,” he said.

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In the same interview, Imran spoke about his desire to contribute to the country despite being unable to vote in Indian elections.

“I feel it is my duty to serve my country. I cannot vote here because I am not a citizen but I do take part in elections by creating awareness about the importance of voting, because I feel I am a part of this country,” he said.

Imran Khan on not being able to vote in India

In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, Imran again spoke about his frustration at being unable to vote in India because of his American citizenship. He said he tried to encourage others to participate in elections as a way of contributing to the democratic process.

“It’s ridiculous. Personally, it’s more frustrating as, being an American citizen, I can’t vote here. So I feel driven to make up for it in other ways. Even if I manage to get 20 people to vote, I feel like I’ve contributed,” he told the publication.

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His American citizenship and the PIL over drinking age

Imran’s citizenship also came up when he sought to challenge Maharashtra’s decision to raise the legal drinking age from 21 to 25 in 2011.

Reports at the time noted that his American citizenship had come up in connection with the public interest litigation (PIL). In an interview with India Today in April 2014, Imran said he had filed the PIL along with his Indian-citizen brother-in-law to avoid procedural complications.

“When I filed the PIL, I wanted it be free of loopholes; I didn’t want authorities to reject it due to some minor errors. To be on the safer side, I filed the PIL along with my brother-in-law, who is an Indian citizen. Though I know that irrespective of my citizenship, I have the right to file a PIL,” he said.

What does Imran Khan’s OCI status mean?

Imran is an OCI cardholder, a status available to eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. However, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship.

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An OCI cardholder remains a foreign national holding a passport issued by another country. The status provides certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India, but does not grant political rights reserved for Indian citizens, such as the right to vote or contest elections.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the Foreigners Act, 1946, governs the entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals in India. Under Section 29, the Central Government may direct the removal of a foreign national for violating the Act, its rules or orders, or on the basis of an adverse security report.