‘Not a fairytale romance’: Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha was called a ‘homewrecker’

Although actor Imran Khan and his then-wife, Avantika Malik, parted ways in 2019, and he and his current girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, became involved only during the Covid-19 era, a wave of hate came Lekha’s way on social media after they confirmed their relationship publicly in 2024. Many even went so far as to accuse her of causing a wedge within Imran and Avantika’s family.

While the couple has largely been unscathed by such attacks and has never shied away from expressing their love for one another in public, Lekha recently shared how she deals with online witch-hunting. She pointed out that since society can be controlling, it’s important to create resistance.

Lekha Washington on dealing with ‘homewrecker’, ‘sl*t’ labels

Mentioning that she has been facing similar attacks since she was 16, the actor-artist told Times of India, “Labels like ‘sl*t’ and ‘homewrecker’ are often used to diminish and control women. They don’t define me, and I refuse to shrink myself to fit someone else’s need to cut me down.”

Noting that people who indulge in name-calling don’t know the reality, Lekha wondered how any outsider could understand the intricacies of someone else’s relationship. Despite her efforts to leave a lasting impression through her work, if the only topic people are interested in discussing about her is the relationship she is in, Lekha attested that it says more about the critics than about her.

Inside Lekha Washington’s ‘mature and grounded’ relationship with Imran Khan

Reiterating that she is “madly in love” with Imran Khan, Lekha noted that she considers it a delight to be with someone she has strong feelings for. Describing their relationship as a “rare gift,” she added that they, too, are constantly learning and growing together, much like any other healthy couple. Mentioning that they also have disagreements, Lekha noted that they, however, always harbour a willingness to evolve, which makes their relationship “mature and grounded,” as they never miss a beat in showing up for each other.

The actor further noted that their respective families, including Imran and Avantika’s daughter, Imaara, are also part of their journey together, making their relationship wholesome, layered, and meaningful.

‘Two broken people’: How Lekha Washington, Imran Khan’s romance blossomed

Although Imran and Lekha had known each other for 15 years, being part of the same circle of friends, she noted that their romance only blossomed during the Covid-19 era. By then, Imran and Avantika had parted ways for good, and Lekha was also single, having ended a decade-long relationship a few years prior. “When Imran and I began dating, it wasn’t a fairytale romance; it was two broken people in a broken world trying to pick up the pieces and do better,” she said and added, “Everyone needs a muse and Imran is my muse.”

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Disclaimer: This article contains factual analysis of public figures and includes discussions based on social media commentary and personal relationships. It is intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes. The views expressed are reflective of personal experiences and do not constitute professional advice.