Imran Khan and Lekha Washington hold hands amid dating rumours, fans love his tattoos

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan made a rare public appearance on February 5. Imran, who was sporting an uber-cool look, was clicked with South actor Lekha Washington. The duo were seen holding hands as they were trying to make their way out of the crowd.

The video is doing rounds on the internet and fans are loving the new ‘happy’ Imran. One of the fans commented on the video and said, “He seems so happy and chill.” Another said, “Omg missing him a lot hope he comes back in Bollywood.” Many also commented on his tattoos. Imran was last spotted in November when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony.

Imran parted ways with his wife and childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2019. The duo who got married in 2011 have a daughter together. Imran and Lekha made headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship. Lekha had shared a message on marriage and divorce on her Instagram handle and had said, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.”

According to a India Today report, Avantika has moved on. “Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each others company. She’s the sort who doesn’t believe in living in the past and loves to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through common friends and are taking it easy. They are not in a rush to put any label on their friendship,” the report read.

On the work front, Imran made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and he was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti. Imran recetly marked his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018