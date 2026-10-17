Kubbra Sait takes sarcastic dig at Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ notice: ‘Everybody is shaking’

After Imran Khan was issued a notice to leave India by October 28 for attending a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan and since then, many have chimed in with their reactions to the news. Actor Kubbra Sait and filmmaker Abhinay Deo are the latest to weigh in. While Kubbra took a sarcastic dig at the situation, Abhinay urged people to leave Imran alone and refrain from commenting on his situation.

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who collaborated with Imran in the 2011 film Delhi Belly, recently spoke to ANI about the controversy. When asked about the situation, he said, “What I think is irrelevant. What is important is that he is going through it. It is something that was his decision. And the authorities are taking certain actions, and who are we to talk about what he is going through at this point of time? It is only known to him.”

He went on to praise the actor, saying, “The only thing that I can tell with confidence is what I feel about him and what kind of person he is, in my opinion. And he is an incredible person. A very nice human being. And a fantastically passionate and sensitive man.”

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When asked about Imran’s American citizenship, Abhinay said, “What is the need for me to be aware of that? I just know he has done a filmmaking course from the US. A lot of people do that.”

The filmmaker also urged people to let the actor be. “My point is, I didn’t have a clue and I didn’t care. Why should I? That doesn’t concern me at all, as it should not be concerning the majority of people who are today freely making comments on that. I think we should let people have their opinions, decisions, and we should respect them for what they are going through.”

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‘Imran Khan has been asked to leave India?’

Kubra Sait, meanwhile, offered a more sarcastic take on the controversy. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor questioned the circumstances surrounding the notice issued to Imran.

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“Guys, what is actually happening? I woke up this morning, and Imran Khan has been asked to leave India because he was attending a protest. It was at August Kranti Maidan, the place associated with the Quit India Movement,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

She added, “You know who is shaking right now? Shakespeare. Everybody else is also shaking because young people are questioning the Election Commission over the new voters’ list. A thousand people have been detained. Why? Because they asked questions.”

What happened with Imran Khan?

Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 after he was briefly detained for participating in a political protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over revisions to voter lists.

Imran is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. While the card allows people certain privileges, it does not grant them Indian citizenship or right to vote and contest elections.

Following the complaint made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office issued a notice under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, directing the actor to leave the country.

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After staying away from Bollywood for more than a decade, Imran recently made a comeback with a brief appearance in his uncle Aamir Khan’s production, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.