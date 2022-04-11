‘Imran Khan is happy being a father, being himself’: Zayn Marie gives update on cousin

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan gave a compassionate reply to a fan when asked about her cousin brother Imran Khan being missing in action for a long time now. Zayn, who was carrying out an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram stories on Sunday, received a query, “What’s Imran Khan doing these days?”

Zayn has appeared in Netflix projects like Mrs Serial Killer (2020) and Feels Like Ishq (2010). Speaking on why Imran has been away from the public eye for several years now, Zayn said, “He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that.”

Imran Khan was seen in the clicks shared by his cousin sister Zayn Marie on Instagram, from her wedding last year. Imran Khan was seen in the clicks shared by his cousin sister Zayn Marie on Instagram, from her wedding last year.

Zayn, daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan and niece of actor Aamir Khan, got married to Akash Mohimen last year. Fans got to see Imran after a long time in her wedding photos. Zayn also revealed that the ceremony was officiated by her cousin brother.

Imran Khan did roles as a kid, mostly playing the childhood of his uncle Aamir Khan in films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He later turned a heartthrob after his successful debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Imran was also seen in Delhi Belly, Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara. His last screen appearance was opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti (2015).

Imran, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Avantika Malik in 2011, got separated after eight years of marriage. Eventual reports suggested that Imran has quit acting to focus on his directorial skills.

Imran was last year, captured with daughter Imara taking her around a beach in Mumbai. His photos went viral. Imran Khan directed a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.