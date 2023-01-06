Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s latest Instagram post sparks dating rumours

Actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik joined the social media trend of sharing the dump of photos of the previous year. She recently shared the ‘December Dump’ which featured some of the moments from her family time, some selfies and a few pictures with the man she probably is in love with.

Avantika posted the photos on Instagram and along with them, she wrote, “#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now….”. Her post began with a selfie she probably clicked at some family function. The following picture had her standing beautifully in her traditional attire with her family members. The next photo is of her and Imran’s daughter Imara Malik Khan from the Christmas celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18)

Then after a couple of selfies, she shared a collage of pictures where she posed with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba. A few Instagram users were intrigued, and asked about him. A comment on Avantika’s post read, “Boyfriend?” However, others complimented Avantika on her beauty and called her “gorgeous”.

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan were childhood sweethearts. They dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011. Their daughter Imara was born in 2014. However, they reportedly parted ways in 2019.

On the work front, Imran made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti after which he moved away from showbiz. He marked his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018. He recently made a rare public appearance at Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony. Imran is Aamir’s nephew.