Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik posts a cryptic message: ‘You can never run away’

Actor Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik posted a cryptic message, quoting writer Junot Diaz in her recent post. The post talked about how one should not run away from their problems. “But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. – Junot Diaz,” the post read.

Avantika’s post came a day after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce. On Monday, Aamir and Kiran spoke about their divorce on the YouTube channel of Paani Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by the actor and the team of Satyamev Jayate show. Aamir is Imran’s uncle.

“We just want to say that we both are extremely happy and are still one family. Our relationship has changed but we are still together in a way. And Paani Foundationi s like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say,” said the actor.

Avantika and Imran Khan’s relationship has been in news recently. While the two have kept mum on it, reports suggested that they have separated. Imran and Avantika married in 2011. The two have a daughter named Imara.

In June this year, Imran was seen enjoying Mumbai monsoon with his daughter Imara. The actor, who hasn’t been seen on the screen since Katti Batti, was spotted with his little one at a Mumbai beach. In a video that surfaced on the internet, one can see Imran and Imara in their raincoats and all booted up. Imran is seen helping his daughter.

Avantika is very active on her Instagram account. Her latest post is a video that she dropped on Saturday. It shows her latest work as an artist.