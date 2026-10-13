Amid demand for Imran Khan’s deportation, partner explains what happened at protest: ‘Bruised us’

Amid BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s demand for actor Imran Khan’s deportation over his status as a foreign citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, his partner Lekha Washington has shared a detailed account of what happened when the two were detained by the Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Lekha alleged that she and actor Zayn Marie were grabbed by police personnel, leaving them bruised, before being taken away in a vehicle.

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Lekha explained that she, Imran Khan, Zayn, Imran’s mother Nuzhat and others had gone to August Kranti Maidan to enquire about friends who had been detained. She said there was no gathering at the venue when they arrived, although police barricades had been put up and a considerable media presence had assembled.

“On Saturday, around 5 pm, Zayn Marie, Nuzhat (Imran’s mother), my partner Imran, myself, and others walked towards August Kranti Maidan to ask about friends of ours who had been detained,” she wrote.

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Describing the situation at the venue, Lekha added, “There was no gathering happening. The police had barricades on all sides, and there was a considerable media presence, who swarmed Imran.”

According to Lekha, Imran briefly responded to questions from reporters.

“He responded to the questions from the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals,” she wrote.

She claimed that the interaction was interrupted before he could finish speaking.

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“Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything.”

Lekha further alleged that police personnel took hold of her and Zayn, causing bruises, before forcing the group into a vehicle.

“A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. Subsequent to that, they did not allow us to take public transport.”

She added, “Hilariously, we were stuck in traffic for a lot of it. The entire evening has been documented in detail,” wrote Lekha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

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Lekha Washington says Mumbai Police has been a ‘beacon of balance’

Lekha acknowledged her position of privilege and expressed appreciation for the Mumbai Police.

“It is important to note that we are individuals in a position of privilege and that far worse is being done to others. The Mumbai Police has been a beacon of balance in my personal experience, and I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all, and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth. Thank you.”

On Saturday night, she shared a reel on Instagram confirming their safety. In another Instagram Story, she was seen hugging Imran and Zayn after they returned home.

Photographs and videos of the trio being escorted into a police van had surfaced earlier that day. Imran also shared a selfie from inside the vehicle, captioning it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

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BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wants Imran Khan deported

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded action against Imran Khan for participating in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

In a post on X, Somaiya said he had written to Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma, questioning whether Imran, whom he described as a foreign citizen, could participate in what he called an illegal political agitation.

“I wrote to Mumbai Police to check Foreign Citizen Actor Imran Khan participated in today’s CJP agitation, which didn’t have permission. He was detained. Can a foreign citizen allowed to do such illegal things!!?? Participate in a Political Agitation?”

I wrote to Mumbai Police to check Foreign Citizen Actor Imran Khan participated in today’s CJP agitation, which didn’t have permission. He was detained. Can a foreign citizen allowed to do such illegal things!!?? Participate in a Political Agitation? Requested Action @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 10, 2026

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Somaiya claimed that Imran’s participation violated OCI provisions and visa conditions. He called for the actor to be charged over his involvement in the protest and demanded his immediate deportation.

What Imran Khan said about attending the protest

Speaking to the media on October 10, Imran said he had attended the protest as a Mumbai resident and was not representing any political organisation. He said he wanted to understand why people’s freedom of movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed.

“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

He also said that he was participating in an individual capacity, adding, “I don’t have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

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Why were protesters detained at August Kranti Maidan?

The demonstrations were organised in support of the CJP’s call for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest at August Kranti Maidan. The police also said permission could not be granted there because Bombay High Court directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan.

CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

More than 400 people were reportedly detained during the demonstrations.