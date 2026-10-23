‘It was Imran Khan’s decision to separate’, says ex-wife: ‘We treated each other unfairly’

Actor Imran Khan and his ex-wife Avantika Malik met when she was only 19 years old, and after a few years, the couple got married in 2011. At the time, Imran was at the peak of his career. However, a few years later, his career went through a bad patch and unfortunately, at the same time, his marriage also fell apart. The couple divorced in 2019 when they already had a daughter named Imaara. In a recent interview, Avantika opened up about their marriage and divorce and shared that they treated each other ‘unfairly’ when their marriage was starting to unravel. She also shared that it was Imran who initiated the separation, but despite everything, she still likes to remember their 18-year-long relationship as a success.

‘Imran and I were unfair to each other’

In a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Avantika shared that she was 19 when she met Imran and from then on, they spent 18 years together. “Over the span of 18 years, you grow, you evolve, you become different people, you mature,” she said and admitted that she had quite a lot of “emotional baggage” which she was completely unaware of.

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“At such a tender age, you don’t even realise that it’s your own responsibility. It’s like, ‘Oh, this person is in front of me and they are responsible for me being happy and content’. You don’t realise that over the years, you end up kind of damaging the relationship because you have these unrealistic expectations from it,” she said.

Avantika then spoke about the idea of ‘happily ever after’ and said that she doesn’t believe in it. “For Imran and me, because we had been together for 18 years and from such a young age, and we both went through so much in our 20s and early 30s that, of course, somewhere along the way, I think we were unfair to each other and so I can’t say it was one big incident (that led to divorce). I think small things over the years,” she said.

‘Little disappointed in how the relationship ended’

Avantika shared that they made many efforts to repair their relationship over many years. “We gave it everything. Even it was on the brink of, ‘Can we do this anymore?’ We were always like, ‘Let’s work harder’ and I think eventually, the decision to separate was sudden because it’s so difficult to separate,” she said and added, “It was like we were actually throwing in the towel but we came close a few times in the past.”

Avantika said that they spent 18 years together but in the end, they came to accept that if “we find our joy and happiness elsewhere, it’s okay to allow each other to go and do that.” She mentioned that despite everything, she still views their relationship as a success. “I feel like we did it for 18 years. Through being kids, fame, failure, success, all kinds of things so I am actually quite proud of the two of us to be honest. I am a little disappointed in how our relationship ended but I feel like if you can do your best for 18 years and kind of build a family, it is a success,” she said.

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Imran initiated separation, decision to divorce was mutual

However, she acknowledged that when the relationship had just ended, it was disheartening. “When we initially separated, it is the death of the way you perceived your life would be, what you imagined your life would be, how it would play out. It’s probably the death of the most intimate relationship in your life at that point,” she said.

During the conversation, when she was asked about who out of the two initiated the idea of separation, Avantika named Imran. She shared, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision.”

She then explained that Imran made the decision to “take some time apart” and after six months of separation, they “mutually decided” to go ahead with the divorce.

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‘Would tell my 19-year-old self not to get married’

When Soha asked Avantika about how she would guide her 19-year-old self about relationships now, she laughed and said that she would advise her not to get married. “I would tell her that you are operating purely from a father wound, and you are going to invest in this man – no fault of his, it was my choice – but you are going to invest everything that you have in this man and it will be a mistake, and you will have to learn it at the age of 37 with a lot of difficulty.”

Avantika added, “I would first come into my own power. I never did that. I never became an independent young woman who was confident in her own abilities. I never became that. So I would tell the 19-year-old, ‘Hang on, there’s enough time for marriage and love and kids. First, get your shit together.”

Avantika and Imran are now co-parenting their daughter Imaara. Imran was recently given a notice to leave India after he participated in a protest in Mumbai on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and individual perspectives on relationship dynamics, separation, and emotional well-being; it does not constitute psychological advice or professional counseling.