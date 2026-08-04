Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Imran Khan confirms comeback with ‘age-appropriate’ rom-com Adhure Hum Adhure Tum
After a decade away from the big screen, Imran Khan has finally confirmed his comeback with Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.
For nearly a decade, social media has kept one question alive for Imran Khan: ‘When are you returning to the movies?’ Ever since the actor stepped away from the big screen after Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti (2015), co-starring Kangana Ranaut, fans have repeatedly urged him to make a comeback. Earlier this year, he briefly appeared in a tongue-in-cheek cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, but his return as a leading man remained uncertain.
‘I have just finished shooting a new movie’
Now, Imran has finally broken his silence and confirmed that his comeback film is ready. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor revealed that he has wrapped shooting for a mature romantic comedy titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is currently in post-production and is set to release on Netflix later this year. “I have just finished shooting a new movie. It’s my first movie in 10 years and we’re in post-production right now. It’s called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s for Netflix and is scheduled to come out at the end of this year. It’s a grown-up romantic comedy… age-appropriate to where I am now.”
Describing the project as one that was worth the long wait, Imran suggested that the film reflects where he is in life today, both personally and professionally. Instead of returning with a conventional commercial entertainer, he has chosen a story that aligns with his own growth over the past decade. “I’ve just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada,” he added. “Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s the one I simply had to make after 10 years.”
Also Read | Rajesh Kumar on ‘losing everything’ at 42: ‘Recovery agents would abuse me, sold car’
Earlier, Imran had revealed that the film is directed by Danish Aslam, with whom he previously collaborated on Break Ke Baad. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor explained why the project feels like a natural continuation of their earlier work.
“The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It’s a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He’s been married, I’ve been through a divorce. It’s just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with friends. The shoot is complete and it’s in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05