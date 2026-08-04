Imran Khan confirms comeback with ‘age-appropriate’ rom-com Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

For nearly a decade, social media has kept one question alive for Imran Khan: ‘When are you returning to the movies?’ Ever since the actor stepped away from the big screen after Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti (2015), co-starring Kangana Ranaut, fans have repeatedly urged him to make a comeback. Earlier this year, he briefly appeared in a tongue-in-cheek cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, but his return as a leading man remained uncertain.

‘I have just finished shooting a new movie’

Now, Imran has finally broken his silence and confirmed that his comeback film is ready. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor revealed that he has wrapped shooting for a mature romantic comedy titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is currently in post-production and is set to release on Netflix later this year. “I have just finished shooting a new movie. It’s my first movie in 10 years and we’re in post-production right now. It’s called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s for Netflix and is scheduled to come out at the end of this year. It’s a grown-up romantic comedy… age-appropriate to where I am now.”