Imran Khan chose divorce with Avantika to protect daughter from ‘unhealthy patterns’

Actor Imran Khan, who spent years away from the limelight, is finally making his return to Bollywood gradually. After getting separated with wife Avantika Malik in 2019, he has been dating Lekha Washington for over six years now. In a recent interview, the actor, who has a 12-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, opened up about the real reason behind their divorce. Imran revealed that he wanted to protect his child from the unhealthy patterns of their marriage.

During a candid conversation with Etimes, he explained that the decision to part ways came from a desire to avoid passing on the toxicity to his daughter and creating a better environment for her. “With all of the pain and complication of that separation, somewhere you kind of weighed out and you weighed the alternative. Which is to propagate an unhealthy pattern and teach an unhealthy pattern to your own child. Within that, I weighed what I consider to be the lesser of two evils,” he said.