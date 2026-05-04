Imran Khan calls parenting a ‘privilege,’ not a ‘duty’: ‘It’s not about fulfilling a role’

In the 10 years between his last two films, Katti Batti (2015) and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026), actor Imran Khan witnessed a lot in his personal life. Not only did he watch his daughter, Imara Malik Khan, grow up and be ready to enter her teenage years now, but Imran also parted ways with his wife, Avantika Malik. He then entered into a relationship with actor Lekha Washington. Thus, his life has been a massive rollercoaster ride over the past decade.

Recently, Imran opened up about parenting, stating that he considers it more of an honour than a task he has to complete. He also cautioned against viewing parenting and its duties through a gendered lens. “I did not view it as my duty; I always saw it as my privilege. The time I spent with my child is something I wanted for myself. It’s not about fulfilling a role but about experiencing joy, love, and connection,” he told actor Parineeti Chopra during an appearance on her podcast, Mom Talks.

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Imran Khan calls raising a child a shared experience

Pointing out that raising a child is not the responsibility of just one parent, Imran Khan called it a shared experience for both the mother and the father. Imran maintained that, no matter the family situation, a child’s emotional security must always remain the top priority, as they thrive most when they feel safe, supported, and reassured.

Emphasising the importance of fathers’ active involvement in daily caregiving, the actor noted that this plays a key role in solidifying the bond between the parent and child, as well as the overall family. Mentioning that kids learn significantly from observing their parents, he cited this as one of the major reasons for ensuring healthy relationships and respectful communication in all households.

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Why Imran Khan never hired nanny or driver for Imara

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011 and separated in 2019 after eight years of marriage. They share custody of their daughter, Imara Malik Khan, now. Recently, Imran revealed that his daughter has been living with him from Thursday to Sunday every week since his and Avantika’s separation. In a conversation with The Times of India, the actor said he drops Imara off at school and doesn’t want anyone else to take her there or put her to bed at night.

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“My ex-wife and I have split custody. From Thursday to Sunday, she is with me. I put her to bed, read to her at night, get her up in the morning, pack her dabba, drive her to school and pick her up from school. Because this is the most valuable for me,” he said.

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Imran Khan-Avantika Malik divorce reason

Opening up about his separation from Avantika Malik, Imran Khan once told ETimes that he came to the realisation that their marriage wasn’t working out after starting to focus on his mental health in 2016. “I developed the understanding that my dynamic with my partner was unhealthy. Our relationship began when we were very young, and we didn’t have the life experience to understand what was healthy or unhealthy in a partnership.”

He added, “Once I became more conscious, I saw we were stuck in a cycle we couldn’t break. Any change required both of us, and it wasn’t happening. I understood that in order to be the healthiest, best version of myself, I have to remove myself from this relationship.”

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Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences regarding parenting and emotional well-being; it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute professional psychological or relationship advice. If you are experiencing distress or seeking guidance on mental health, please consult a qualified professional or reach out to a support service.