Imran Khan was born in the US, moved to India at 3; finished studies in LA, gained fame here

Actor Imran Khan, who attended a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10, has been asked to leave India. Imran was among the many protesters who gathered in Mumbai, and he was also detained for a few hours by the local police. Imran is superstar Aamir Khan’s nephew who found fame with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He took a long sabbatical from cinema in 2015 and is all set to make a comeback in Hindi films.

The actor was born in the US to mother Nuzhat Khan — Aamir’s sister — and Anil Pal. In many of his earlier interviews, Imran had shared that his parents were both students in the US when he was born, but divorced when he was roughly two years old. At three years of age, he moved back to Mumbai with his mother.

In a 2008 interview with The Times of India, Imran had revealed that his father, Anil “is a software engineer who has been living in the US for 25 years now.” In the same chat, Imran was asked why he did not use his father’s surname Pal, as traditionally, children are often given their father’s surname. He had then said that he never made a “conscious decision to not take my Dad’s surname. I was brought up by my mother,” he said.

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Imran’s mother remarried, and he grew up with his stepfather, actor Raj Zutshi, for a large part of his life. But his father never remarried, and Imran would see him when he visited the US, or his father visited India.

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Imran moved back to the US at 16 for high school

In a 2024 chat with YouTube channel Yuvaa, Imran said that after his parents’ divorce, his first trip to the US, after moving back to India, happened when he was six years old. After a few years of schooling in India, Imran moved to the US at the age of 16 to finish high school. He subsequently finished his higher studies also in the US as he went to New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

Since Imran met his father sporadically through his developmental years, he was asked about their reunion in the same 2008 chat where he said, “There were no dramatic reunions for us. Dad never remarried and when he comes down to Mumbai, we meet up,” he said.

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Imran moved back to India after finishing his education and started working in Hindi films actively, starting with 2008’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which established him in cinema. After appearing in a few popular films like Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Imran took a sabbatical. His last release before he took a break was 2015’s Katti Batti.

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Imran moved back to the US after 2015

During his sabbatical, Imran moved back to the US. He shared with Times Now in a 2024 chat, “I was not well. I was battling very deep and severe depression. I was out of the country for a significant amount of time. My father lives in California. So, I like to spend time there and here as well. I have spent my life bouncing between here and there. I spent a lot of time with my dad.”

Imran currently lives in Mumbai where he shares custody of his daughter, Imara Malik Khan, with ex-wife Avantika Malik.

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Raj Zutshi, Imran Khan’s step father Raj Zutshi, Imran Khan’s step father

What happened at October 10 protest that led to Imran Khan being detained

At the October 10 protest, Imran was accompanied by his mother Nuzhat, girfriend Lekha Washington and family member Zayn Marie. At the protest site, Imran spoke to the media whete he said, “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here.” He also added, “I don’t have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

After being detained, Imran shared a picture on Instagram where he wrote, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.” Lekha also shared a video on her social media where she said, “Folks, we have been detained. We are all in a cop car. I am going to send the pin. Can you please follow that? I have no idea where we are going. Let’s hope for the best.”

Imran Khan being detained by the Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan. (PC: Express Photo/Akash Patil) Imran Khan being detained by the Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan. (PC: Express Photo/Akash Patil)

About Imran Khan’s OCI status

Imran is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. The scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. Holding an OCI card does not mean that one is an Indian citizen.

As an OCI cardholder, a foreign national enjoys certain privileges, which includes lifelong, multiple entry visa to India. They are, however, not allowed to vote and cannot contest elections. They also cannot claim political rights reserved for Indian citizens. The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the Foreigners Act, 1946, provides the framework for regulating the entry, stay, and removal of foreign nationals.

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Under Section 29, the Central Government may direct the removal of a foreigner from India for violating any provision of the Act, or any rule or order made under it, or based on an adverse security report.