Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28: What happens to his Bollywood comeback film?

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidaan on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued him a notice alleging that he violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint alleging that Imran, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had breached the Act by his participation. The notice comes at a time when Imran is preparing to return to Bollywood with a full-fledged role after almost a hiatus of 11 years.

Imran Khan debuted as a lead actor with his uncle Aamir Khan’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), and became a familiar face among the youth with films such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Delhi Belly (2011) and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). However, after a series of releases, the actor gradually stepped away from the spotlight. Following his brief appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos starring Vir Das, earlier this year, Imran was preparing for his next film with his Break Ke Baad (2010) director Danish Aslam. With the notice asking him to leave India, questions remain about how the development could affect his upcoming projects. Apart from the professional career, the actor also built a life in India.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police during the October 10 protest at August Kranti Maidaan. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Following the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging that Imran had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest as a US citizen. The complaint was forwarded to the FRRO, which subsequently issued the notice asking him to leave India by October 28.

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Imran Khan’s comeback and upcoming projects

Earlier this year, Imran made a brief return to the big screen with a special appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The cameo marked his return to films after his long break.

About his return to films, Imran was gearing up to make a full-fledged comeback with his Break Ke Baad director, Danish Aslam. Without hinting whether the film is a sequel to it or a standalone movie, Imran had hinted, “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It’s a natural progression. Danish and I now have a collective life experience. He’s been married, and I’ve been through a divorce.”

The film reportedly features Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada and marks Imran’s return as a leading actor, and is reported to stream on Netflix. Imran’s film was in the post-production stage as per his interview to Hindustan Times last year. He’d said, “The shoot is complete, and it’s in post-production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date.”

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Imran Khan’s long absence from Bollywood

While Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na marked Imran’s debut as a lead actor, it was not his first appearance on screen. He worked as a child artiste in his maternal uncle Aamir Khan’s films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

After his successful stint with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran starred in several romantic comedies and dramas, including I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He also appeared in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

However, his last theatrical release before his long break was Katti Batti (2015), in which he starred opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and Imran gradually moved away from acting. His absence from the industry lasted around 11 years, during which he stayed away from the limelight. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran stated that during this break period, he was navigating divorce from Avantika Malik and focussing on his personal growth.

How could the notice affect Imran Khan’s career?

The notice comes at a point when Imran was eyeing his return to the industry. Lately, he was seen making quite public appearances. If the directive affects his ability to remain in India, it could create practical challenges for any upcoming shoots, promotional commitments or meetings scheduled in the country. Imran’s career has already seen a prolonged break between two phases of his filmography. Whether this latest development causes further delays will depend on what happens next and how his professional commitments are managed.

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Imran Khan’s personal life in India

Imran Khan currently lives with his partner Lekha Washington in Mumbai, who was also detained during the protest. He co-parents daughter, Imara with ex-wife Avantika, who reportedly lives with him from Thursday to Sunday, as per the court order. Other than his ancestral bungalow at Bandra’s Pali Hill, Imran also owns a bungalow in Karjat, which he personally designed after tracking the sun for a year. Reportedly, he currently resides at a leased apartment from Karan Johar for Rs 9 lakh per month.

For now, the future of his upcoming film remains uncertain. Whether this is another comma in his Bollywood journey or a full stop, remains to be seen.