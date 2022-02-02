scorecardresearch
‘Imran Khan, being Aamir’s nephew, auditioned six times for Delhi Belly’: Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das recalled the intense audition process for Delhi Belly, which required him to test nine times. Even Imran Khan, who was cast in the lead role, auditioned six times for the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 2, 2022 11:19:16 am
delhi bellyAbhinay Deo's Delhi Belly released in 2011.

Comedian Vir Das recalled auditioning for three projects at the same time, all of which were films that would go on to become major hits–Rock On!! 3 Idiots and Delhi Belly. Das ultimately scored a role in Delhi Belly, but said that he’d initially auditioned for the lead role.

In a conversation with fellow comedian Rohan Joshi, streamed on Joshi’s YouTube channel, Das said that he had auditioned for R Madhavan’s role in 3 Idiots–one of the biggest Bollywood hits of all time–and for Purab Kohli’s role in Rock On!! To his misfortune, all three projects were shooting at the same time.

Also read |Vir Das: Made my country laugh for 10 years, will continue writing love letters to India

“I gave nine auditions for Delhi Belly,” he said. “So, in that year of my life, I was auditioning for Delhi Belly, 3 Idiots and Rock On!! And they all shot at the same f**king time.”

He continued, “I was auditioning for Madhavan’s role in 3 Idiots, what Madhavan ended up getting. When I was auditioning for 3 Idiots, it wasn’t Aamir. It was Shah Rukh, or somebody else. It changed over that year. Rock On!! I was auditioning for Purab’s role. Delhi Belly, they started auditioning me for Imran’s role… And then, Imran became Imran, because Jaane Tu had come out… But that was the ninth audition, and by the way, Imran’s sixth audition. Imran, being Aamir’s nephew, auditioned six times.”

Read more |Vir Das doesn’t think censorship will get worse, says art ‘comes from a pure place’

Imran Khan has retired from acting, but hasn’t made any official statements about his career in years. Das, meanwhile, is actively touring as a comedian, and recently filmed a part in director Judd Apatow’s new comedy film, co-starring Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and others.

