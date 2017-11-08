Imran Abbas is super impressed with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, wants the film to be released in Pakistan

Follow Us:
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas wants Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai to release in Pakistan. The actor is super impressed with the trailer of the film and just cannot wait to see the movie. Salman's film is scheduled for a December 22 release.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: November 8, 2017
tiger zinda hai, imran abbas, salman khan, tiger zinda hai pakistan release, tiger zinda hai release Salman Khan’s film Tiger Zinda Hai to release on December 22.
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who was last seen in a cameo role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is hoping for a Pakistan release for Salman Khan’s film Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor was super impressed with the trailer and took to Twitter to share his reaction with his fans. He wrote, “So looking forward to watch Tiger Zinda Hai.. Good luck @BeingSalmanKhan and whole team TZH!”

In another tweet, he mentioned that he wishes the film will make it to Pakistan. “#tigerzindahai should be released in Pakistan.” The film stars Salman alongside the leggy lass Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai’s prequel, directed by Kabir Khan, did not release in Pakistan, which is a major market for Bollywood films. The reason for the ban was that the Kabir Khan directorial shows the country in a negative light.

Earlier, this year releases like Naam Shabana, Jolly LLB 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees could not manage to get a Pakistan release. In fact, 2016 release Dangal met the same fate and the reason stated that actor-producer Aamir Khan refused Pakistan Censor Board’s demand to remove scenes with Indian National Flag and Indian National Anthem in the movie.

Read Imran Abbas’ tweets:

 

Tiger Zinda Hai is an action thriller in which Salman plays an Indian spy trying to save 25 Indian nurses who have taken been hostage by a terrorist group. Supporting him in this task is Katrina Kaif, who shares screen space with the superstar after five years.

The film is scheduled for a December 22 release this year.

