IMPPA requests filmmakers to clear dues of employees

All members of IMPPA are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees. All members of IMPPA are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees.

Since the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was announced in March, all film shoots have been on hold, leaving many employees, daily wage workers and technicians among others out of work.

Today, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) released a statement, addressing filmmakers who are members of the association. IMPPA requested them to clear all and any pending dues of employees, daily wage workers, technicians and artistes to let them live with dignity.

The statement reads:

“As all members are aware that the situation of daily wage workers, technicians and artistes who have not yet been paid the dues for their working for our members has become very serious due to further extension of the lockdown by the Government.

We are aware that our members are also having liquidity crunch and are facing difficulties, but on humanitarian ground, we request all our members who have taken work from any of their employees, daily wage workers, artistes and technicians for any of their productions to clear their dues as much as possible as they are more vulnerable in these trying times and to ensure that they get enough money to fulfil their daily needs.

Also Read | Not part of any union, lightman Ghulam Sattar feels helpless | Hairdresser Hetal Satar: I feel trapped and don’t have any backup | I don’t know how to survive: Spot boy Rakesh Dubey | The aid we have received is not enough: Background dancer Janet John Nazareth | Bollywood backup dancer Qurnaliya Lovett: I am struggling to pay rent

All members are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees, daily wage workers, artistes and technicians as soon as possible to enable them to survive with dignity in these difficult times.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd