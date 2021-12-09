IMDb top 10 of 2021: Jai Bhim is most popular movie of the year; Aspirants is most popular web series

IMDb has unveiled its list of the most popular Indian movies and series of the year. Jai Bhim and Shershaah led the list of most popular films, while Aspirants and Dhindora led the list of the most popular series of the year.

The lists are compiled on the basis of page views on IMDb. To qualify, a film or show must have been released between January 1 and November 29, and must have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

It should be noted that several titles on these lists were released on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon owns IMDb.

IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Films of 2021:

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Sooryavanshi

4. Master

5. Sardar Udham

6. Mimi

7. Karnan

8. Shiddat

9. Drishyam 2

10. Haseen Dillruba

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021:

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Starring Suriya, Jai Bhim became one of the year’s most acclaimed films after its debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah, a war drama based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, also debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Shiddat, which debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar, is the only outlier on the list. It doesn’t feature major stars, and didn’t make much noise upon release.

Aspirants leads a list dominated by shows that released on major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and ZEE5. Aspirants is a TVF original that released on the platform’s in-house app, and on its YouTube channel. Likewise, the number two title on the list, Dhindora, also debuted on YouTube. The show is a progression of content creator Bhuvam Bam’s online output.