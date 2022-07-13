IMDb top 10 films of 2022 so far: Kamala Haasan’s Vikram leads the pack, Jhund and The Kashmir Files feature too

IMDb has released its list of the most popular Indian films of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2022. It includes movies that were rated 7 or higher on IMDb. These titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

Also read | The 8 most underrated films of June and where to watch them

Top 10 Indian Films of 2022 so far (in order of their IMDb rating)

Vikram: Disney Plus Hotstar (8.6)

Kamal Haasan in Vikram. Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

Action-thriller Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles, is a spin-off of a spy character created by Kamal for his 1986 action movie Vikram. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film brings the former RAW agent out of retirement to check the growing menace of narcotics drugs in India. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.6.

Read our review of Vikram here.

K.G.F Chapter 2: Amazon Prime Video (8.5)

Yash in KGF: Chapter 2. Yash in KGF: Chapter 2.

The second installment of director Prashant Neel’s gangster saga broke box office records. It revolved around the turf war between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. It released in the the theaters in many languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie also starred Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.5.

Read our review of KGF Chapter 2 here.

The Kashmir Files: ZEE5 (8.3)

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files created the most noise upon its release. The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar, narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s. The film was released in theatres on 11th March, 2022. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.3.

Read our review of The Kashmir Files here.

Hridayam: Disney Plus Hotstar (8.1)

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the romantic drama stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The film received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and the audience alike. It followed the life of a youngster named Arun Neelakandan from his college days to being a father. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.1.

Read our review of Hridayam here.

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt): Netflix (8.0)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.0.

Read our review of RRR here.

A Thursday: Disney Plus Hotstar (7.8)

Yami Gautam in A Thursday. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram) Yami Gautam in A Thursday. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

In A Thursday, a school teacher decides to take things into her own hands, holds kindergarteners hostage, and puts 16 innocent lives at risk to get her demands fulfilled by the system. The film is led by actor Yami Gautam. Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, A Thursday had a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.8.

Read our review of A Thursday here.

Jhund: ZEE5 (7.4)

Amitabh Bachchan leads this Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama. The film has Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. It also stars Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.4.

Read our review of Jhund here.

Runway 34: Amazon Prime Video (7.2)

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan led Runway 34 is a courtroom drama, where Bachchan’s character of lawyer Narayan Vedant grills Devgn’s Captain Vikrant Khanna when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.2.

Read our review of Runway 34 here.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Netflix (7.0)

Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama shows the journey of Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt, who was forced into prostitution at an early age. She goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel and a political leader. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.0.

Read the review of Gangubai Kathiawadi here.

Samrat Prithviraj: Amazon Prime Video (7.0)

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita.

Read our review of Samrat Prithviraj here

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of one of the most fearless warriors of Indian history, Prithviraj Chauhan, in the historical drama. Also starring Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood, Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.0.