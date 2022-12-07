scorecardresearch
Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Yash and RRR cast among IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022’

A host of beloved actors from all around the country, such as Yash, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu feature in IMDb's newly released list of Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.

dhanush and aliaDhanush and Alia Bhatt have topped IMDb's most popular stars list. (Photo: Dhanush, Alia/Instagram)

IMDb announced on Wednesday the list of their Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. The coveted list includes names from all across India, such as Dhanush (who topped the listicle), Alia Bhatt (who came in second), Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

While Dhanush had five releases this year, including the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, and the Tamil hit Thiruchitrambalam besides Naane Varuven and Vaathi, Alia Bhatt featured in two hits — Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra — and one critically acclaimed feature on Netflix, Darlings. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan starred in the global phenomenon RRR, while Kannada actor Yash opened 2022 with a bang thanks to his super successful actioner KGF: Chapter 2. The list has been determined based on number of visits by users to IMDb.

Here’s a quick look at the actors’ rankings as per website.

1. Dhanush

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. Ram Charan Teja

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Kiara Advani

8. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

9. Allu Arjun

10. Yash

Speaking with IMDb, Alia Bhatt stated that she is extremely happy to be included in the list: “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament of the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”

Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, is now looking forward to the release of Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites her with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She also has the Farah Akhtar road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with friends and colleagues, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 11:12:37 am
