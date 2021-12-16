IMDb’s 10 most anticipated films of 2022: KGF Chapter 2 leads, Beast and RRR also on the list

The year 2022 is about to arrive in just a few weeks and while 2021 wasn’t the best year at the movies, with theatres open again, the next year seems to be promising. While 2021 saw a few big releases at the theatres towards the end of the year, it is expected that movies will return to cinema halls in 2022 with full force, and the audience is already quite hyped about it. A recent list by IMDb showed the Top 10 most anticipated films of 2022.

This list was determined by the website on the basis of the pageviews they received, with more than 200 million monthly users. The top 10 films in this list are a mix of Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films.

It is no surprise that Yash starter KGF Chapter 2 has topped the list. After the first part released in 2018, it became a national sensation and now the sequel, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, has become the most anticipated film of the year.

RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will release on January 7.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in key roles, is on the second spot. This is Rajamouli’s first project since the megahit Baahubali starring Prabhas. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starter Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump, is third on the most-anticipated list. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, follows next.

Tamil film Beast, starring Vijay, is on the fifth spot. The action thriller has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Another action thriller, Dhaakad follows. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial also stars Arjun Rampal.

Beast stars Vijay in the lead role. (Photo: XB Film Creators)

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is the seventh most anticipated film, as per IMDb, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is on the eighth spot. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra was first announced four years ago and will finally release in 2022.

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film, is at the ninth spot on the list. The Ahmed Khan film also stars Tara Sutaria. The magnum opus Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, takes the last spot. Based on the epic of Ramayana, the Om Raut film is said to be a VFX-heavy film.