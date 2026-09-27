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‘Imagine she is being followed’: Kriti Sanon’s powerful Daughters Day post on women’s safety
From sharing live locations to carrying pepper spray, Kriti Sanon questioned why ensuring their own safety has become a way of life for daughters.
On the occasion of Daughters Day, Kriti Sanon shared a message that was less about celebration and more about reflection. Instead of posting the usual ‘Happy Daughters Day’ wish, the Do Patti actor drew attention to the fear and precautions that have become an everyday reality for women in public spaces. From sharing live locations and carrying pepper spray to booking cabs instead of walking, Kriti questioned why such measures have become a routine part of a daughter’s life.
Kriti Sanon began her post by asking parents to imagine a situation that many women are familiar with. “This Daughter’s Day, Imagine your daughter calling you saying, ‘I think I’m being followed by some men.’ Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in.”
She then pointed out how women are expected to plan their everyday lives around their safety. “From sharing her live location, to carrying pepper spray, to booking a cab instead of walking, or calling someone just to feel safer — we have forced her to make this her lifestyle. The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted.. That is the day we should celebrate Daughter’s Day,” read Kriti’s post.
Check out Kriti Sanon’s post below:
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Kriti Sanon dedicated the message to every daughter who has had to reassure her family after reaching home safely. She wrote, “To every daughter who has ever called home and said, ‘I’ve reached.’ May you one day live in a world where you don’t have to.. That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!”
Kriti’s post further stated that the real celebration would be a day when a daughter does not have to share her location, call someone while walking home or constantly calculate the risks around her simply because she is out in public.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
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