‘Imagine she is being followed’: Kriti Sanon’s powerful Daughters Day post on women’s safety

On the occasion of Daughters Day, Kriti Sanon shared a message that was less about celebration and more about reflection. Instead of posting the usual ‘Happy Daughters Day’ wish, the Do Patti actor drew attention to the fear and precautions that have become an everyday reality for women in public spaces. From sharing live locations and carrying pepper spray to booking cabs instead of walking, Kriti questioned why such measures have become a routine part of a daughter’s life.

Kriti Sanon began her post by asking parents to imagine a situation that many women are familiar with. “This Daughter’s Day, Imagine your daughter calling you saying, ‘I think I’m being followed by some men.’ Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in.”