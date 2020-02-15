Aditya Roy Kapur: Still discovering myself as an actor

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in Malang. Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in Malang.

His first hit as a solo hero was Aashiqui 2, and since then Aditya Roy Kapur has appeared in a series of romantic dramas but the actor says he is trying not to be genre specific with his choices.

The 34-year-old actor, whose last release was romantic thriller Malang, said he was still exploring himself as an artiste and would love to play varied characters.

“I still don’t know what comes naturally to me as an actor. But I like trying everything. It’s too early for me to decide my zone. I don’t think like that. I’m still discovering myself as an actor,” Aditya told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

The actor, who will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo, opposite Sanya Malhotra, said the project gave him an opportunity to showcase his comic side.

“My next is Ludo and I’m really excited for the film. It was a lovely process to work with Basu sir. It is going to be a different space for me. There are some elements of comedy and it’s a genre I wanted to get into and try,” he added.

The film, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, will hit the theatres on April 24.

