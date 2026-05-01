‘I’m only 80’: Javed Akhtar corrects Aamir Khan, says his age comment has ‘a negative effect’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, often celebrated as much for his sharp wit as for his literary works, once again found himself in the spotlight, this time alongside superstar Aamir Khan. The occasion turned memorable when Aamir posed a thoughtful and sincere question about Javed’s remarkable ability to remain relevant across a career spanning more than five decades.

The viral exchange took place at an event hosted by actor Boman Irani’s scriptwriting platform, Spiral Bound. The gathering saw a host of prominent attendees, including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter. From the audience, Aamir addressed Javed on stage, saying:

“I always enjoy listening to you, so I keep watching your videos on YouTube and even call you afterward. I have a question for you: you have been working in the industry for such a long time. You’ve worked with people of different generations, from those your own age when you began, to younger collaborators as you grew more senior, and now, in your eighties, with people in their twenties. How do you remain relevant across generations?”

Javed sharing the stage with Irani, responded in his trademark humorous style, lightening the moment before addressing its substance. “First of all, don’t say ‘eighties,’” he quipped. “Because even 87 falls in the eighties, and I’m only 80. The ‘s’ you’ve added has had a very negative effect on my age.” The remark drew laughter across the room, with Aamir himself chuckling and responding, “My apologies.”

Also Read | Does the world need a 3 Idiots sequel?

Aamir Khan lauds Sai Pallavi

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has also been in the news recently for a more emotional moment. At an event in Mumbai, the actor was visibly moved while watching his son Junaid Khan’s feature Ek Din. During the same event, he praised actor Sai Pallavi, calling her “the best actress we have in our country today,” before adding with a smile, “Junaid has also done quite a good job.”

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He has also recently announced plans for a sequel to 3 Idiots, which is currently in the writing stage.