I’m fine, observing lockdown at home: Naseeruddin Shah on hospitalisation rumours

Rubbishing reports of hospitalisation, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Thursday said he was “fine” and at home observing the nationwide lockdown.

Shah, 69, in a Facebook post, thanked people for their concern and reassured them about his health.

“I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine. I’m at home and observing the lockdown. Please don’t believe any rumours,” he said.

A Wednesday actor’s younger son Vivaan Shah also dismissed rumours about his father’s health.

“He’s alright. These are just rumours,” Vivaan told PTI.

All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well 🙏Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us 😔🙏 — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

Reports about Shah’s health started surfacing on social media as the industry was coming to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, died on Thursday in a hospital here after a two year-long battle with leukemia, while Irrfan, 54, passed away on Wednesday due to neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer

