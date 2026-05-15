Anurag Kashyap on the current state of the film industry: ‘I am fed up with making films’

Anurag Kashyap, whose films have often premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, most recently Kennedy in 2023, is back at the festival once again. However, this time, he hasn’t come with a film; he’s here to understand the changing landscape of cinema.

In a recent conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Kashyap said, “I am here to figure out a lot of things. I am very fed up with making films. On one hand, there is AI. And with the current state of the film industry… I don’t know what is being made, or why it is being made. So I’ve come here because this isn’t a problem particular to India. Filmmakers across the world are facing it, even in Hollywood, everywhere.”

He added, “There are 11 new filmmakers making their debut in competition, and that’s why I’ve come. I wanted to understand what these new filmmakers are doing. I’ve been watching a lot of their work, and it’s actually been very rewarding, the way they are breaking rules, the way they are approaching cinema.”

Kashyap also explained that attending film festivals helps him find direction when he feels lost. “I’ve come here to figure out the way forward, because whenever I feel lost, I don’t know what to do next, then I start touring the film festivals.”

‘Obsession with walking the red carpet’

On the subject of Cannes’ glitz, Anurag Kashyap expressed concern that the focus on the red carpet has overshadowed cinema itself. “In India, the obsession with Cannes is only about walking the red carpet. People don’t understand that there is a festival beyond it, and that its purpose extends far beyond the red carpet.” He added jokingly, reflecting on his own experience on walking the red carpet: “Hum log side se chale jaate hai (We just walk past it quietly).”

He elaborated, “That’s the least important part of Cannes. What matters more is the cinema. And I don’t even think most people come here for cinema anymore. Even many of the Indians coming for the market or the Indian Pavilion are barely watching films. Very rarely do I see someone actually attending screenings. I only saw two people watching a film.”

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On Bandar and #MeeToo Movement

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his next film, Bandar, slated for next month and starring Bobby Deol. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Early reviews from TIFF have described Bandar as highly provocative, with some critics interpreting its narrative as controversial, particularly in relation to the #MeToo movement. Some have even suggested that the movie could be read as “anti-MeToo,” which sparked backlash online, with several netizens questioning the film’s merit and calling it “pro-men.”

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Kashyap addressed the speculation directly, clarifying the film’s intent and themes. “It has nothing to do with MeToo. See, when a film is about a false rape accusation case, those conversations happen. But MeToo is about power, somebody using a position of power to do something. This film has nothing to do with that kind of power play, or that kind of sexual angle, so it has nothing to do with MeToo.”