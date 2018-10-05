Ileana tops McAfee’s ‘Most Dangerous Celebrity’ list; Priyanka and Deepika also find a place

According to McAfee, a search for Ileana D’Cruz could involve potential cybercrime

Every year, American software company McAfee comes up with a list of celebrities who attract the highest risk of potential cybercrime which could involve a hack, scam or a dangerous malware. This year’s list is topped by Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz. In fact, the top three slots are occupied by female actors. The second spot is taken by Preity Zinta, while Tabu sits on the third position.

This is a contrast to last year’s list, in which the first three positions were occupied by male actors. In fact, this year, in McAfee’s top ten list of ‘Most Dangerous Celebrities,’ male actors form an underwhelming minority, with only three of them occupying the list – Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Govinda. The rest of the positions are taken by Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra.

To avoid falling into the deadly trap of cybercrime, the site advises users to download and click only reliable sites when searching for the aforementioned celebrities. Another safety hack is to turn auto updates on for security solutions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd