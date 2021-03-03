Ileana D’Cruz is asked her boyfriend’s name by a fan, this was her answer

Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday conduced an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and answered quite a few questions from her fans. Her fans and followers asked her questions on her work and personal life to which Ilena gave candid answers. From revealing if she ever went under the knife to talking about what she thinks about love, the actor had quite a few revelations.

On ‘unconditional’ love

One of the followers asked Ileana what is her definition of love, to which she answered with a picture of her with her pooch and wrote, “unconditional”. And, when she was asked to reveal her boyfriend’s name, she again shared a picture of her pet dog and wrote, “Charlie”.

Ileana D’Cruz’ pet dog, Charlie, featured in her recent AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz’ pet dog, Charlie, featured in her recent AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

On going under the knife

One of her Instagram followers asked her if she has gone under the knife. The user wrote, “Have you had any surgery for aesthetics?”, to which came a monosyllabic reply from the Raid actor, “Nope”.

Ileana D’Cruz denied having gone through cosmetic surgery in her AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz denied having gone through cosmetic surgery in her AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

On her favourite co-star

When Ileana was asked who is her all time favourite co-star, Ileana shared a picture of her with Varun Dhawan. Ileana and Varun had featured together in Main Tera Hero (2014). The romantic comedy was helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motions Pictures. The film which also featured Nargis Fakhri was a remake of 2011 Telegu film- Kandireega.

Ilena who made her breakthrough in Hindi films with Anurag Basu’s Barfi (2012) also shared a rare behind-the-scene picture of Ranbir Kapoor.

Ileana D’Cruz revealed Varun Dhawan is her favourite co-star in an AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz revealed Varun Dhawan is her favourite co-star in an AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

On being ‘weirdness’

Ileana has always remained a private person, someone who has hardly spoken about her life in public. So, when she was asked about what kind of people she likes hanging out with, Ileana replied, “People who don’t judge me but tolerate my weirdness”.

Ileana D’Cruz opened up candidly in an AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz opened up candidly in an AMA session on Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

On working with Puri Jagannadh



One of the users asked Ileana to share a memory from the time she worked with Puri Jagannadh. To this, Ileana shared a couple of pictures with the ace Telugu filmmaker and wrote, “This was ages ago, but he is one of my favourite people to work with. No wonder we’ve done three films together”.

Ileana D’Cruz opened up about her experience working with Puri Jagannadh. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz opened up about her experience working with Puri Jagannadh. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

The actor-director duo have worked together on three films, namely Pokhiri (2006), which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role, Nenu Naa Rakshasi (2011) with Rana Daggubati and Devudu Chesina Manushulu (2012) with Ravi Teja.

Ileana was last seen in comedy caper Pagalpanti (2019) opposite John Abraham. In this AMA session, she revealed that she has recently shot a film in Haryana and “cannot wait for you all to see it.” She will next be seen in Kookie Gulati’s directorial Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. She also has Balwinder Singh Janjua’s Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda in her kitty.