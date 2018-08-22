Have you seen these photos of Ileana D’Cruz, Hina Khan and Parineeti Chopra?

Ileana D’Cruz, Hina Khan and Parineeti Chopra shared a photo on social media today. Ileana D’Cruz, Hina Khan and Parineeti Chopra shared a photo on social media today.

Many celebrities took to social media to wish fans an Eid Mubarak. Others like Ileana D’Cruz, Karisma Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty shared photos on their Instagram handles. Scroll to see photos.

Hina Khan went traditional on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The actor also wished an Eid Mubarak to her fans.

"On this blessed day of Eid-ul-Adha, I pray we are all granted with the blessings we wish deep inside our hearts. And the silent prayers that we hold….May they come to life and bring us joy, happiness and peace🤗 #eidmubarak #love #grace #positivity #dutts #mumbai #beautifulife #thankyougod🙏," wrote Maanayata Dutt with the photo.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted this photo and wrote, “Eid Mubaraq doston!✨✨ ⭐️🌙 ✨✨#Memories from #AjmerSharif.”

"Eid Mubarak!! 🌟💛🌙 May Allah fill our lives with love, happiness, success , safety, health n all that makes one happy!! Ameen .. also take this opportunity to thank the Almighty for all the blessings in your life!! #Alhamdulillah," read the caption of this photo shared by Gauahar Khan.

Maniesh Paul shared a wish for his fans. "May this Eid bring lots of blessings and happiness to everyone. Eid Mubarak! #MP #ManieshPaul #Eid EidMubarak #Happinesss #Festival #Blessings #Wishes," wrote the actor with the photo.

Maniesh also shared this photo and wrote, "Shot with the legend @aapkadharam dharam sir yesterday for #indianidol…what a day…what a shoot…learnt sooooo much…made some amazing memories… #mp #dharamji #blessed #gratitude #humble #style #class #heman."

Krystle D’souza

Krystle D'Souza posted this photo wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.

Ileana D'Cruz looked gorgeous in her Instagram photo.

Ileana D'Cruz also posted this selfie.

Elli AvrRam shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot. Elli AvrRam shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot.

Karisma Kapoor looked chic in her latest photoshoot.

Sharing the photo, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Cravingggggg the sun and sea again 💦🌞 #AlmostThere #Summer #CantWait."

Athiya Shetty shared this click and wrote, "Where love begins and never ends 💖 #mommysgirl."

Athiya Shetty also posted this photo on her Instagram story. Athiya Shetty also posted this photo on her Instagram story.

"Happiest 4 months with my cutie in a new relationship! 😍😍😍 #always&forever #loveofmylife❤️,' wrote Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar with the photo.

Milind Soman also posted this photo and wrote, "Love and laughter in Lonavala 😊😊😊know your gifts and treasure them #family and #friends for #fitness !! Thank you @earthy_5 for being you #4monthsofmarriage."

Prachi Desai shared some stunning photos on her Instagram account.

Shamita Shetty posted this click today. "What a journey ! ❤️@khatronkekhiladi.official #fearfactor #khiladishetty #argentina #buenosaires #realityshow #instalike #adventure #instapic #instagood #instadaily #stunts 🎀," she wrote in the caption.

