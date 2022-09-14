scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Ileana D’Cruz on 10 years of Barfi, working with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra: ‘It can still make you cry’

Ileana D'Cruz spoke about Barfi that marked her Bollywood debut. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, the Anurag Basu film completes 10 years today.

Ileana D'Cruz, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anurag BasBarfi completed 10 years of release.

One of Anurag Basu’s most-loved films, Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’cruz, made a lot of noise at the box office in 2012. Despite the fact that the film was experimental to its core, the audience welcomed its different treatment and language of love.

Barfi also marked Ileana’s Bollywood debut and the film was a turning point in her career. She played the role of Barfi’s first love interest, Shruti, and her character was loved by many. In an interview with indianexpress.com as Barfi completes 10 years, Ileana spoke about the movie and said that she was lucky because Anurag saw Shruti in her. She said,  “Barfi had so much soul in it, that it was really hard to turn it down. It was a film I knew somewhere that I would never get again. Even though I had reservations on how my role would turn out, I just could not say no.”

Talking about her character, Ileana said that Anurag has a knack for pulling out raw emotions from his actors, “There are so many layers to Shruti, that I don’t think there is any other role that could compare with that one. It’s the one film I genuinely gave my heart to,” she said. 

Every scene she had in the movie was unforgettable for Ileana. “The car scene where I see him for the first time, the part in the train and the scene in the coffee shop where he offers his heart to me on a platter.. it is all so memorable and tangible. Even though it was 10 years ago, I still get goosebumps when I recall these scenes.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

However, the most heartbreaking scene for Ilena is the one where Barfi and Shruti are drenched in rain and Shruti bursts into tears after rejecting Barfi’s proposal. “It pulls at your heartstrings and makes you cry,” she said. 

She recalled her first meeting with Ranbir at Anurag Basu’s office and said, “Ranbir was so unassuming, really sweet and incredibly friendly and on the other hand I was shy and nervous and I did not know what to expect. I thought this guy is a superstar and he is really cool and I instantly knew that it would be easy working with him. He is one of the best co-stars I have ever had.”

Talking about her first interaction with Priyanka, the actor said, “I was getting ready in my van and someone knocked the door and PC came with all her energy and said hi. It was really sweet and unbelievably chill and lovely.”

Advertisement

Ileana said that even though she has not met Anurag for years, she will still give him a big bear hug the next time she meets him. Having spent a year and a half with him on the sets of Barfi, Ileana feels that there is absolutely no filter with him. “Anurag is a genius. He knew exactly what was going through my head, he knew exactly what I was thinking. He did read my mind sometimes and it was very spooky. He was the ‘pappa bear’ on set and I have a very special bond with him,” she added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:47:19 am
Next Story

Brahmastra fan theories claim Shiva and Junoon are twins, Alia Bhatt’s Isha is wearing Dev’s ring, and Guruji is the villain

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement