Ileana D’Cruz admitted to hospital, shares latest health update: ‘Got some good medical care at the right time’

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has not been keeping well and was even hospitalised recently. She took to social media to share a heath update and also thanked her fans for their concern. The Barfi actor posted a collage of two photos from the hospital. In the first one, she revealed an IV pipe attached to her wrist, and in the second, she put on a brave face. She wrote along with the photos, “What a difference a day makes. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid.” Given that Ileana is lying on a satin pillow in the second photo, it seems like it was clicked when she returned home.

The actor also wrote a thank you note to her fans through an Instagram story. Posting a smiling picture of herself, she wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time.”

Ileana D’Cruz recently clocked 10 years in Bollywood and spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Barfi. In a chat with indianexpress.com, she recalled her first meeting with Ranbir at Anurag Basu’s office and said, “Ranbir was so unassuming, really sweet and incredibly friendly and on the other hand I was shy and nervous and I did not know what to expect. I thought this guy is a superstar and he is really cool and I instantly knew that it would be easy working with him. He is one of the best co-stars I have ever had.”

Talking about her first interaction with Priyanka, the actor said, “I was getting ready in my van and someone knocked the door and PC came with all her energy and said hi. It was really sweet and unbelievably chill and lovely.”

Ileana will soon make her web series debut. The actor has reportedly signed Applause Entertainment’s next web series. The title and other cast members of the series are yet to be revealed. She is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian.