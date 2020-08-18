The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan reveals first look of Ileana D’cruz

Ileana D'cruz's The Big Bull will release on Disney Plus Hotsar.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday revealed the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from his upcoming crime-drama The Big Bull.

Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, “Here is the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP! @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @s0humshah”

Sharing the poster on her Twitter handle, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India.”

The Big Bull, also starring Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla, is said to be inspired by the life and times of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Harshad orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier shared, “The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s a rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, The Big Bull will soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

