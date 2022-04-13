Ila Arun calls Soni Razdan ‘sasu ma’ as she congratulates her on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: ‘Congratulations Mahesh and dear soni’

While details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding are still under wraps, congratulatory messages are pouring in already. Actor Ila Arun recently took to social media to congratulate Alia’s mother Soni Razdan on becoming a mother-in-law. She also congratulated Mahesh Bhatt on the marriage of his daughter.

Ila took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Soni. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law) ❤️ congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer.”

Ila Arun’s daughter Ishita Arun dropped a few heart emojis on the post. Some Instagram users noticed how beautiful the two ladies looked in the picture. Others were elated about the confirmation of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. A user commented on the photo saying, “Ranbirs mother in law😢.” Another user wrote, “She just confirmed alia and Ranbir’s wedding😉😉😉❤️.” A fan commented, “Lo bhai ho gyi news confrm.”

Alia and Ranbir are expected to tie the knot on April 14. Though the Kapoor clan and the Bhatts are maintaining a stoic silence about the wedding date and venue, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the couple will take the wedding vows before April 20.

Rahul told Hindustan Times, “Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April.”