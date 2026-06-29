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Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol returns as fierce lawyer, strikes shocking deal with Akshaye Khanna
Ikka trailer out: Netflix has finally released the trailer of their upcoming courtroom drama, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.
OTT platform Netflix has finally released the trailer for the upcoming courtroom drama, Ikka. Starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, the film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. From the trailer, the film looks quite promising, with a mix of intense drama and emotional moments. Ikka will start streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 10.
The trailer introduces respected lawyer Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), who agrees to defend his former rival Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), after he is accused of murdering a young girl. Off the court, the two strike a “life for a life” deal. Meanwhile, Tillotama Shome’s character is seen fighting for justice on behalf of the victim. “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hain,” Sunny says in one of the trailer’s standout moments. As the courtroom battle unfolds, the case takes several intriguing twists and turns.
While sharing the new promo on YouTube, Netflix wrote, “A twisted case. A powerful enemy. You’ll see Ikka in action soon.”
Speaking about Ikka, Sunny Deol said in a statement, “Ikka is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release.”
Earlier, in an interview with Outlook, director Siddharth P Malhotra opened up about casting Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in Ikka. “I am a huge fan of Sunny Deol and haven’t seen him after Damini (1993) as a lawyer. When Netflix greenlit the project and Sunny Sir asked who I envisioned as Shauryaman Gaur, I said, ‘Sir, I only see Akshaye Khanna.’ That time, of course, Dhurandhar had not come. None of this happened. Everyone was skeptical, wondering if Akshaye would agree. However, I knew the script and the character were incredibly compelling, so we decided to go ahead and narrate it to him. Akshaye read the script and gave his nod within just two hours,” he shared.
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Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol are reuniting in Ikka after a gap of 27 years. Their last collaboration was the hit film Border in 1997. Besides the duo, Ikka also stars Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Shishir Sharma, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others. The film is produced by Alchemy Films.
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