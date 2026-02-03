Ikka first look: Its Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna in the courtroom drama. Watch

Ikka first look: Its Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna in the courtroom drama

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are currently basking in the sucess of Dhurandhar and Border 2, respectively. And now, Netflix has announced their reunion after 29 years in the upcoming film Ikka. The courtroom drama’s first look was revealed on Tuesday, February 3.

At the Next on Netflix event today, the streaming giant unveiled the teaser of Ikka. The video shows Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna locked in an intense courtroom face-off. While Sunny plays a lawyer, Akshaye seems to portray a key figure presenting his testimony. At one point, the teaser offers a glimpse of Sunny shouting at Akshaye in court, hinting at rising tension and dramatic turns in the case.