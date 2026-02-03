Ikka first look: Its Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna in the courtroom drama. Watch

Ikka first look: The upcoming Netflix courtroom drama will feature Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in an interesting face off.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: Feb 3, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Ikka first look: Its Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna in the courtroom drama
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are currently basking in the sucess of Dhurandhar and Border 2, respectively. And now, Netflix has announced their reunion after 29 years in the upcoming film Ikka. The courtroom drama’s first look was revealed on Tuesday, February 3.

At the Next on Netflix event today, the streaming giant unveiled the teaser of Ikka. The video shows Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna locked in an intense courtroom face-off. While Sunny plays a lawyer, Akshaye seems to portray a key figure presenting his testimony. At one point, the teaser offers a glimpse of Sunny shouting at Akshaye in court, hinting at rising tension and dramatic turns in the case.

The official synopsis of the movie read, “A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he’d notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.”

Check out the first look of Ikka:

As soon as the teaser dropped on social media, fans flooded the comments section with excitement to see their Border stars reunite after almost three decades. “Ultimate Combo! Sunny Deol with Akshay Khanna,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “Can’t wait for these two to come on screen after so many years!”

Ikka has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Besides Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, it also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in pivotal roles.

