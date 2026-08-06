Ikka co-star recalls Sunny Deol shooting after Dharmendra’s death: ‘Kya professionalism hai’

Legendary actor Dharmendra’s death left the entire nation in shock last year. His son, actor Sunny Deol grieved with the tragic loss in his own way – by putting his head into work. Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who shared the screen space with Sunny in Ikka recently, revealed that the actor returned to the shoot of the film after his father’s death. In a recent interview, she also opened up about the lessons she learned from senior actors like Sunny and Akshaye Khanna.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Sanjeeda recalled Sunny shooting for the final leg of Ikka after Dharmendra’s death. “I remember Sunny sir coming for the shoot. Dharam sir had just passed. And I would say ‘kya professionalism hai yaar!’ Iss level pe aa ke toh bol bhi sakte hain na ki ‘Yaar ek hafta, das din shoot band rakho, main nahi aata aaj set par kyunki I don’t feel like shooting.’ (At his level, he could have said, ‘Please keep the shoot closed for a week or ten days, I’m not coming to the set today because I don’t feel like shooting.) But no, that man used to come to the set, do his work, and leave. Toh bahut kuch seekhne ko milta hai (I learnt a lot from him),” she shared.