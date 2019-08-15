Independence Day 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Allu Arjun, Pankaj Tripathi and others wish fans

Toggle Menu
Independence Day 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunil Grover, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana among others have taken to their social media accounts to salute the courage of Indian soldiers.

Independence Day 2019: Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu wished fans on 73rd Independence Day.

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun tweeted, “Happy Independence Day … the sacrifices done by many hero’s to achieve this freedom will always be remembered… Vande Mataram!” Joining him, several celebrities from the Indian television and film fraternity have wished their fans a Happy Independence Day.

Taapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunil Grover, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kohli and Sophie Choudry among others have taken to their social media accounts to salute the courage of Indian soldiers who fought for the country and brought it freedom from the British in 1947.

Kajol wrote on Twitter, “It’s been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let’s feel the freedom in it’s true sense! #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind”

Taapsee Pannu, whose film Mission Mangal has hit theaters today, shared a video of herself with the Indian flag. She captioned the video, “स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ A very Happy Independence to all Indians across the globe Jai Hindi”

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tweeted, “I am proud to belong to a country where there are stories of various emotions in every corner, across languages that one lifetime is not enough.May the breed of Indian storytellers grow strong & inspire the world for a lifetime #IndiaIndependenceDay #storytellersofindia.”

