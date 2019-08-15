Independence Day 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Allu Arjun, Pankaj Tripathi and others wish fans

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun tweeted, “Happy Independence Day … the sacrifices done by many hero’s to achieve this freedom will always be remembered… Vande Mataram!” Joining him, several celebrities from the Indian television and film fraternity have wished their fans a Happy Independence Day.

Taapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunil Grover, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kohli and Sophie Choudry among others have taken to their social media accounts to salute the courage of Indian soldiers who fought for the country and brought it freedom from the British in 1947.

Kajol wrote on Twitter, “It’s been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let’s feel the freedom in it’s true sense! #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind”

Happy Independence Day … the sacrifices done by many hero’s to achieve this freedom will always be remembered… Vande Mataram ! pic.twitter.com/d4QOycxnuV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, whose film Mission Mangal has hit theaters today, shared a video of herself with the Indian flag. She captioned the video, “स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ A very Happy Independence to all Indians across the globe Jai Hindi”

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

A very Happy Independence to all Indians across the globe

Jai Hindi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ksNYYVQtn2 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2019

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tweeted, “I am proud to belong to a country where there are stories of various emotions in every corner, across languages that one lifetime is not enough.May the breed of Indian storytellers grow strong & inspire the world for a lifetime #IndiaIndependenceDay #storytellersofindia.”

I am proud to belong to a country where there are stories of various emotions in every corner, across languages that one lifetime is not enough.May the breed of Indian storytellers grow strong & inspire the world for a lifetime🇮🇳#IndiaIndependenceDay #storytellersofindia pic.twitter.com/ex2g0M5TaC — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 15, 2019

Check out how other celebrities wished their fans on Independence Day:

We may live in a free nation, but we can never truly be free until we break the shackles of our mind.

My hope for us, this Independence Day, & every day, is that we discover new ways in which we can free our minds from bigotry & dogma. #HappyIndependenceDay ! pic.twitter.com/svRqKqX1nW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 15, 2019

Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind pic.twitter.com/ebDzWITQAz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2019

“Either I will come back hoisting the flag, or I will come wrapped in it” – #Shershaah

Dedicating this Independence day to our brave soldiers! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cN3npZ16gk — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2019

I grew up reading about our freedom fighters who gave up their lives so India could be independent, free of oppression & prejudice, where the mind is without fear & the head is held high. Rabindranath Tagores poem is as true today as then #HappyIndependenceDay to my motherland 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CLJPWxeZGm — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day to all Indians. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day!