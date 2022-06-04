IIFA Rocks 2022: Nora Fatehi grooves to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, Neha Kakkar takes the stage with husband Rohanpreet. Watch videos

Abu Dhabi witnessed a musical extravaganza on Friday as many Indian singers took the stage for IIFA Rocks 2022. The musical evening set the mood right for the main International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) event which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana, IIFA Rocks had performances by Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur, Dhwani Bhanushali, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Ash King, and a few others. Many videos and photos from the starry evening surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Farah and Aparshakti were seen having some fun with the celebrity guests at the event. For a fun segment, Farah made Nora Fatehi groove to her song “Sheila Ki Jawani” which played at different speeds.

Besides the musical performances, the evening also saw the announcement of technical awards. AR Rahman won the award for Best Background Score in Atrangi Re. The award for Best Choreography went to Vijay Ganguly for Atrangi Re song “Chaka Chak”. His sister Rupali Ganguly celebrated the win and said, “I m a proud sister ❤️ Thank you @iifa 🙏🏻🙏🏻.” Avik Mukhopadhayay and Chandrashekhar Prajapati won the award for Best Cinematography and Editing respectively for their work in Sardar Udham. Sandeep Shrivastava received an award for screenplay in the film Shershaah.

After a gala musical evening, the main event of IIFA 2022 is expected to be star-studded with the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others in attendance. It will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.